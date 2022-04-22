‘DAMN’ I wish I had tickets to Coachella (ft. Josh Knight): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST

Sacramento musician Josh Knight sits down with Nijzel Dotson and Keyshawn Davis to discuss his music career on April 18, 2022. (Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

On this episode of Keys ‘n D Minor, State Hornet managing editor Magaly Muñoz joins the show to talk about her experience attending the first weekend of Coachella.

Nijzel and Keyshawn also talk about Kendrick Lamar’s recent album announcement and interview Sacramento musician Josh Knight.





Music (in order of appearance):

She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats

Feel by Kendrick Lamar

Loyalty by Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna

Claymore by Isaiah Rashad ft. Smino

Lovely by Billie Eilish ft. Khalid

Killing Me by Omar Apollo

A Way by Josh Knight

Uncle Bens by Josh Knight

