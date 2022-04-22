‘DAMN’ I wish I had tickets to Coachella (ft. Josh Knight): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST
On this episode of Keys ‘n D Minor, State Hornet managing editor Magaly Muñoz joins the show to talk about her experience attending the first weekend of Coachella.
Nijzel and Keyshawn also talk about Kendrick Lamar’s recent album announcement and interview Sacramento musician Josh Knight.
Music (in order of appearance):
She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats
Feel by Kendrick Lamar
Loyalty by Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna
Claymore by Isaiah Rashad ft. Smino
Lovely by Billie Eilish ft. Khalid
Killing Me by Omar Apollo
A Way by Josh Knight
Uncle Bens by Josh Knight
