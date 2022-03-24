Doja and The Weeknd tour, festivals vs. concerts and love song 101 (Ft. Nataya Rule): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST

Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa

On this episode of “Keys ‘n D Minor”, Keyshawn and Nijzel talk to Sacramento singer Nataya Rule about her 2020 album “True Love”, her recent single “More Rounds” and what new music she has on the way.

They also talk to The State Hornet’s arts and entertainment editor Marin Perego about The Weeknd and Doja Cat’s upcoming tour and exchange personal concert experiences.

Music (in order of appearance):

She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats

“You Right” by Doja Cat and The Weeknd

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Get Into It (Yuh)” by Doja Cat

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA

“Need to Know” by Doja Cat

“On My Mind” by Nataya Rule

“I Wish You Knew” by Mariah Carey

“More Rounds” by Nataya Rule

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.