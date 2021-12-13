Recap of Sac State’s season after playoff loss to South Dakota State: 4TH AND GOAL PODCAST

Photo of Sac State sophomore running back Marcus Fulcher (9) taken by Ayaana Williams. Graphic made in Canva by Alex Muegge & Mercy Sosa

“4th and Goal” is The State Hornet’s newest podcast and features former football beat writer and current podcast editor Mack Ervin III alongside current football beat writer Brandon Bailey breaking down and analyzing the latest news, games and results from the Sacramento State football team.

On the finale episode of “4th and Goal,” the hosts are joined by Editor-in-Chief Jordan Parker and sports editor John Cabales to review the Hornets’ 24-19 loss to South Dakota State in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and provide an analysis on the entire 2021 season.

Has a second consecutive playoff loss damaged Sac State’s image or is the program still in a good place for seasons to come?

READ BRANDON’S RECAP AGAINST SOUTH DAKOTA STATE HERE

THE LAST TIME SAC STATE FOOTBALL WERE IN THE FCS PLAYOFFS

READ OUR PRE-GAME PREDICTIONS FROM THE PREVIEW

READ OUR FEATURE ON THE HORNETS RUNNING GAME HERE

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE LOSS TO SOUTH DAKOTA STATE





Mack: Twitter: @MackErvin7 Instagram: @MackErvin7

Brandon: Twitter: @brandonbailey_b Instagram: @doitforb_

Jordan: Twitter: @jparkerwrites Instagram: @thtjrdnprkr

John: Twitter: @RealCabales Instagram: @johncabales3

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3662-district-four

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license