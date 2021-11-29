Debating our cultures’ superstitions and beliefs: SIN FILTRO

On the very first videocast of Sin Filtro, The State Hornet’s first Latin-based podcast, features managing editor Magaly Muñoz, digital editor Mercy Sosa and Spanish editor Erick Salgado. They discuss their views on religion, beliefs and superstitions they grew up with in Latino communities.

They also compare and contrast their traditions. From “mal de ojo” to “adoración eucarística,” the Sin Filtro crew learned a lot about each other.

Want to listen to the podcast instead? Click the link here or listen below.

Check out other Sin Filtro episodes as well:

The impact of music in our festivities and culture: SIN FILTRO

​​Introducing ourselves and the significance of our culture’s food: Sin Filtro