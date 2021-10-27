The impact of music in our festivities and culture: SIN FILTRO
October 27, 2021
In the second episode of “Sin Filtro,” editors Mercy Sosa, Magaly Muñoz and Erick Salgado discuss the music they grew up listening to and how it has had an impact on their culture and festivities.
The trio shares how significant music is in Latin culture and the artists that they grew up listening to.
