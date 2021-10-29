Sac State volleyball sweeps undefeated Weber State at home

Sac State senior outside hitter Macey Hayden (3) attempts to force the ball over the net in a battle with Weber State redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Emma Magnum (9), at the Hornets Nest on Oct. 28, 2021. Sac State swept the Weber State Wildcats and extended its win streak at home to four games.

The Sacramento State volleyball team handed Weber State its first loss in conference play and extended their now four-game sweep streak at the Hornets Nest on Thursday.

The Hornets now sit tied at fifth place with Eastern Washington with a 6-5 record in the Big Sky Conference.

Sac State has now swept the first, second and third place teams during its current win streak. Weber State had not dropped a single set since September.

“All the work we’ve put in is coming together,” said sophomore outside hitter Bridgette Smith. “We have all the skills, it’s just about applying them and believing in ourselves.”

The Hornets began the first set strong, rolling off the momentum and confidence gained in their three-game win streak. They came out swinging with 20 kills in the set to the Wildcats’ 10 kills.

Sac State took the first set 25-16. Smith had eight kills and three assists in the set.

In the second set, Weber State came back with a game plan and turned up the competition. The set was back and forth with six lead changes.

The Hornets finished up the set 25-21 regardless of Weber State’s pacing. Sac State was able to stay consistent and kept errors to a minimum and played to their offensive strengths.

“It was a mentality change,” said head coach Ruben Volta. “The team just really came together after being a little disappointed with some losses on the road and they made the commitment to work harder.”

Smith added four more kills in the set and three digs while the Hornets held a .540 hit percentage. Junior defensive specialist Caty Cordano gave Sac State’s defense 12 digs in the second.

Weber State senior middle blocker Sam Schiess and sophomore outside hitter Emma Mangum combined for 11 kills for Weber State by the end of the set.

Weber State in the third continued to compete and held the lead for the majority of the set. The undefeated visiting team continued to fight in hopes of preventing its first conference loss and attempted to dig themselves out of a two-set hole.

The Hornets were able to claw their way back in the set and complete their fourth sweep in a row. The Hornets capped the final set 25-16 to upset the Wildcats.

Smith added seven more kills in the third to her count and senior outside hitter Macey Hayden contributed with six of her own.

Weber State struggled to react to the Hornets’ front line who seemed to have a quicker first step in the match. Weber State’s senior outside hitter Rylin Adams finished with 10 kills and 10 digs.

The Hornets were able to hold a higher hit percentage against Weber State through all three sets. Smith finished with 19 kills, nine digs, and a .444 hit percentage. Senior middle blocker Cianna Andrews and Hayden combined for 18 kills in the match.

“We’re in a groove,” Andrews said. “It took us a while to find our identity, but we found it and we’re running with it now.”

The Hornets will go for their fifth win and a potential fifth sweep in a row in their next match. They will take on Idaho State in the Hornets Nest at 7 p.m. on Saturday.