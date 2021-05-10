HEERF II breakdown, multimedia art exhibit and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
May 10, 2021
Incoming co-podcast editor Rose Vega and podcast staffer Gavin Rock discuss their favorite stories from this semester, The State Hornet’s full breakdown of how Sac State spent its HEERF II monies, an upcoming multimedia art exhibit and more on today’s news podcast.
Only two weeks left!
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Gavin’s Favorite Story: Former ICE detainee continues activism, credits music for transformative healing
Rose’s Favorite Story: Isolation and grief: Sac State students cope with declining mental health during pandemic
Where did all that money go?: A breakdown of $63.8 million HEERF II funds
Multimedia virtual art exhibit to feature ‘Expressions for Social Justice’
Asian Sac State students, faculty share experiences navigating racism during the pandemic
Khalil’s Virtual Venue: Alternative Rock Subgenres
ABC10 host Kevin John recaps journalism journey: NO LIMITS PODCAST
