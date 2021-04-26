Multimedia virtual art exhibit to feature ‘Expressions for Social Justice’

RELATED: PREVIEW: Sac State theater students to perform award-winning play through Zoom



The CRISJ art subcommittee received almost 90 submissions from their artist callouts and after three days of deliberation, selected 34 works, of which 32 submissions have been finalized, according to Tutschka. She added the subcommittee is intentionally composed of diverse members and perspectives, including students, community organizers, lecturers and professors.



Summer Ventis, professor of art and CRISJ subcommittee member, said the invitation to participate in the exhibit was to address “unequal freedoms” and could be interpreted broadly.



“Art is a separate form of communication for a reason because there are some things that need to be said visually, or through music or through dance,” Ventis said. “We have a real diversity, not only of perspectives, but also of media represented in the show.”



Tutschka said the exhibit was made financially possible through co-sponsors like the City of Sacramento's Office of Arts and Culture, Sacramento Region Community Foundation, NextGen Policy and Sacramento city councilmembers Eric Guerra and Jeff Harris. She added that in addition to funding the building of a website to host the exhibit, part of the contributions will go to the artists featured as a “token of appreciation.”



Solo artist submissions receive $500 while group submissions receive $1000, Tutschka wrote in an email on April 21. She added that students who submitted work as part of a class are not eligible for financial awards per university policy.



“The picture the [CRISJ] team painted was very compelling for me,” said Ken Spence, senior advisor at NextGen Policy, about the partnership with Sac State. “I thought that the comprehensive approach and the equity focus throughout the different facets of the project seemed very thoughtful.”



Tutschka said that CRISJ used a holistic approach to providing access and opportunity throughout the entire exhibit experience, including the process of displaying work.



“We gave people the option to reach out to us if they didn't have the technological capabilities to upload work samples, because to have a professional photographer take pictures of your work to make it look a certain way cost[s] money, and it requires connections,” Tutschka said.



Selected artists were provided access to photography services to “try to deconstruct that barrier,” according to Tutschka.



Tutschka said the exhibit was made to align with Sac State’s Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan.



“We are deeply committed to trying to offer a critique of racism and the works center that,” Tutschka said. “We are trying to offer visions of what a society might look like if those racist structures, institutions and attitudes were dissolved or at least not as harmful.”



Ventis added that a part of any antiracism initiative is connection to the community.



“Through this project, one of the main goals that was articulated was the idea that we wanted to make people who are members of the community really feel that the university is there for them, that that the university is not a separate entity from the community,” Ventis said. “I think that connection to the community, for me, is one of the most important things about this project.”



“Un/Equal Freedoms: Expressions for Social Justice” will be free to the public and a link to the exhibit will be made available May 13, according to the website.



The following is a preview of some of the artists’ works.