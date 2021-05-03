Students call for university police defunding at May Day caravan: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Rahul Lal

Rose Vega and Gavin Rock
May 3, 2021

Sacramento State community members called for California State University to defund university police departments at a caravan demonstration at SacState’s campus on May Day over the weekend. 

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

Sac State community calls for CSU to defund university police at caravan

