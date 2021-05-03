Students call for university police defunding at May Day caravan: STATE HORNET PODCAST
May 3, 2021
Sacramento State community members called for California State University to defund university police departments at a caravan demonstration at SacState’s campus on May Day over the weekend.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sac State community calls for CSU to defund university police at caravan
Meditation, doodling, working out: how some students are coping with the pandemic
Isolation and grief: Sac State students cope with declining mental health during pandemic
“Let the champagne bottle pop,” all-time hitting record broken
View our comment policy here.