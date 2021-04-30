Meditation, doodling, working out: how some students are coping with the pandemic

Gerardo Zavala

Mental health is one of the last things in a lot of students’ minds during this pandemic, but it’s also one of the most important. News reporter Chrissy Martinez talked to several students earlier this semester to learn about how they’ve been coping with the isolation and grief they’ve experienced during the pandemic.

Martinez checked in to see how some of these students are doing two months later with their mental health and what they’ve been doing to cope with the stress and anxiety associated with online school and the pandemic.

Student Health and Counseling Services: https://www.csus.edu/student-life/health-counseling/