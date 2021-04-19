STATE HORNET NEWS: Sac State administers COVID-19 vaccine, new ASI president and more
April 19, 2021
On this edition of State Hornet news, Sac State begins COVID-19 vaccination to students on campus, and Samantha Elizalde wins election for ASI president with 55% of votes. As a result of the pandemic, 89% of college students are experiencing stress and anxiety, according to an Active Minds survey. Sac State’s faculty senate complies with AB1460. In Hornet sports, Softball junior Alondra Mejia sets the school’s home run record, and rugger Ronald June Walker speaks on how the COVID-19 restrictions affected him.
Spanish Broadcast: EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO: Vacunas disponibles para estudiantes, nueva presidenta-electa de ASI y más.
