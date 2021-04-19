EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO: Vacunas disponibles para estudiantes, nueva presidenta-electa de ASI y más.

Gerardo Zavala

Gerardo Zavala , Kimberly Gomez Santos, and Sara Nevis
April 19, 2021

En esta edición de  El Avispón Del Estado, Sac State hace las vacunas de Pfizer disponibles para estudiantes, Erick Salgado platica con presidenta-electa de ASI Samantha Elizalde, el senado de facultad aprueba el requisito de estudios étnicos y informacion de recursos de salud mental ofrecido por Sac State. 

