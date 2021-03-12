STATE HORNET PODCAST: ABC/no credit confirmed, streaming shows reviewed
March 12, 2021
Today on The State Hornet Podcast: podcast editor Robbie Pierce recaps the past two days in campus news and culture, such as ABC/no credit grading being confirmed for spring 2021, the launch of our binge-worthy tv shows ‘March Madness’ bracket and more.
Also be sure to check out The State Hornet Podcast Network’s newest and boldest project, “Unforgettable: The Year 2020,” where we want to hear from students like you across the country to document the emotional, mental and physical effects of a pandemic year full of political strife.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
President Nelsen announces ABC/no credit option for spring 2021
Limited fans to be allowed at Sac State sporting events
March Madness 2021: Most binge-worthy TV shows
OPINION: Ranking the top streaming services from best to worst
8 songs that have kept me company during quarantine
PODCAST: Breaking Down the Walls: Looking back on a year of COVID-19
STATE HORNET PODCAST: The ‘Unforgettable’ year of 2020, basketball recaps
