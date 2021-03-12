STATE HORNET PODCAST: ABC/no credit confirmed, streaming shows reviewed

Today on The State Hornet Podcast: podcast editor Robbie Pierce recaps the past two days in campus news and culture, such as ABC/no credit grading being confirmed for spring 2021, the launch of our binge-worthy tv shows ‘March Madness’ bracket and more.

Also be sure to check out The State Hornet Podcast Network’s newest and boldest project, “Unforgettable: The Year 2020,” where we want to hear from students like you across the country to document the emotional, mental and physical effects of a pandemic year full of political strife.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

