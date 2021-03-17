STATE HORNET PODCAST: Provost says students should expect campus return fall 2021
March 17, 2021
Editor-in-Chief Max Connor and podcast staffer Mack Ervin III discuss Sacramento State provost Steve Perez’s announcement that students should expect a return to campus this fall, Sacramento city’s move into the red tier of COVID-19 reopening and more on this edition of The State Hornet Podcast.
Tune in Friday for the next episode, and join us once again after spring break.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
