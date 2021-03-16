Sacramento County enters red tier of COVID-19 restrictions

Some businesses can now open indoors with modifications

FILE+PHOTO%3A+Catherine+Nigro%2C+registered+nurse+for+the+student+health+center%2C+prepares+for+the+first+doses+of+the+COVID-19+vaccine+to+be+distributed+to+students+and+faculty+in+the+Brown+Bag+room+in+the+Union+on+Jan.+28%2C+2021.+Sacramento+County+entered+the+red+tier+of+COVID-19+restrictions+Tuesday%2C+allowing+some+businesses+to+open+indoors+with+modifications%2C+according+to+California%E2%80%99s+COVID-19+informational+website.

Madelaine Church

FILE PHOTO: Catherine Nigro, registered nurse for the student health center, prepares for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to students and faculty in the Brown Bag room in the Union on Jan. 28, 2021. Sacramento County entered the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, allowing some businesses to open indoors with modifications, according to California’s COVID-19 informational website.

Camryn Dadey, news editor
March 16, 2021

Sacramento County entered the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, allowing some businesses to open indoors with modifications, according to California’s COVID-19 informational website

These changes will take effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Indoor dining and movie theaters in Sacramento County can now reopen at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms can now open indoors at 10% capacity, and museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 25% capacity. 

To enter the red tier, the county had to fall below 10 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and have a test positivity rate of under 8% for two consecutive weeks.

The county has 8.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents and a 3.2% 7-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate as of the week ending March 6, 2021, according to California’s COVID-19 website. 

Related Stories
Sacramento State Provost Steve Perez said students should expect to return to campus in the fall 2021 semester. Sac State’s planning process for the fall 2021 semester includes various options for how courses will be taught. Photo in the background taken by Rahul Lal. Graphic created in Canva.
Sac State students should expect to return to campus in fall 2021, Provost says
Supporters of AB1460 who were told to leave the University Union's Green & Gold Room and stand outside as Sacramento State's Faculty Senate converse about the bill on March 5, 2020 prior to stay-at-home orders and school moving online. Sac State students, faculty and admin share their thoughts on if the COVID-19 vaccine should be required to return to campus in fall 2021.
Sac State will not require COVID-19 vaccine — student, faculty react
Rachel McMichael, nurse practitioner at the WELL, verifies the identity of Rica Co, second semester nursing student, before injecting her with the COVID-19 vaccine in the Brown Bag room in the Union on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sac State is following Sacramento County’s vaccination phases to determine which members of the community will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
FAQ: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine at Sac State