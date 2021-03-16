Sacramento County enters red tier of COVID-19 restrictions

Some businesses can now open indoors with modifications

FILE PHOTO: Catherine Nigro, registered nurse for the student health center, prepares for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to students and faculty in the Brown Bag room in the Union on Jan. 28, 2021. Sacramento County entered the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, allowing some businesses to open indoors with modifications, according to California’s COVID-19 informational website.

These changes will take effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Indoor dining and movie theaters in Sacramento County can now reopen at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms can now open indoors at 10% capacity, and museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 25% capacity.

To enter the red tier, the county had to fall below 10 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and have a test positivity rate of under 8% for two consecutive weeks.

The county has 8.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents and a 3.2% 7-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate as of the week ending March 6, 2021, according to California’s COVID-19 website.