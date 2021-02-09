STATE HORNET NEWS: First vaccine doses, interview with recently deceased soccer player’s coach, and more
Gerardo Zavala, Allisyn Mayhew, Dominic Vitiello, and Sara Nevis
February 9, 2021
On this edition of The State Hornet News, the first vaccine doses distributed in the Student Union, an interview with head coach of recently deceased soccer player Arath Chavez, and a look into our most recent Stinger Sound Session with BAOBAB. Plus, we give you a women’s volleyball update, Sacramento Police Chief Hahn and activist Jamilia Land discuss defunding the police, and an interview with identity and diversity reporter Estefany Nuñez on the reinstatement of DACA.
