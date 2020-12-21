STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: BAOBAB

Stinger Sound Sessions is a series showcasing the talents of local artists for our Sacramento State audience. This week’s session features the band BAOBAB, which consists of Isaiah Guerrero, guitar; Kenan Jackson, piano; Greo, vocalist and rapper; Okumoja Best-Wilson, djembe; Zehrin Sims, drums; Myles Taylor, saxophone; and Joey Archie, synthesizer. The artists perform original songs brought to you from the Eminent DoMane Barber’s Lounge & Podcast Studio in Sacramento.

Enjoy and look out for the next Stinger Sound Sessions.