PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Legal advocate explains the situation for DACA and Dreamers

This week on State Hornet: Spotlight, Andrés Guerra, a legal advocate for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, an organization that works with Sac State’s Dreamer Resource Center, explains the situation regarding DACA and Dreamers in a bilingual interview. State Hornet reporter Estefany Nuñez talked to Guerra in English and Maria Ceja then talked with Guerra in Spanish.

DACA was fully reinstated earlier this month, but faces legal challenges such as a federal court case on Dec. 22. Guerra answers how to apply for DACA, what you need to apply, what to watch out for when applying and more.

RELATED: ‘Nothing in my life is secure’: Sac State DACA recipients speak out

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

Para escuchar en Español, clic aquí.

Show Notes:

Sac State Dreamer Resource Center

CHIRLA website