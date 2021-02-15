PODCAST: Vaccines not required next semester, updates on local Black businesses

Rahul Lal

Rose Vega and Robbie Pierce
February 15, 2021

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffer Rose Vega and podcast editor Robbie Pierce have a primer on this week in news coverage, including COVID-19 vaccination not being required to attend in-person classes next semester, updates on local Black businesses that have been surviving the pandemic and more.



Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

Sac State will not require COVID-19 vaccine – students, faculty react

Flexibility, strength, delivery: How 3 Black-owned restaurants are surviving the pandemic

Sacramento native unites love of books and thrifting under one roof

Swarm Report Feb. 12: Sac State tennis teams swept, softball team opens split

South Sacramento pastor wants to change status quo with state Senate run

EDITORIAL: CSU backtracking on in-person instruction is nothing short of betrayal

STATE HORNET NEWS: First vaccine doses, interview with recently deceased soccer player’s coach, and more

STATE HORNET BUZZED: Valentine’s Day bests, worsts and traditions