PODCAST: Vaccines not required next semester, updates on local Black businesses
February 15, 2021
This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffer Rose Vega and podcast editor Robbie Pierce have a primer on this week in news coverage, including COVID-19 vaccination not being required to attend in-person classes next semester, updates on local Black businesses that have been surviving the pandemic and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
