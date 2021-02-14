STATE HORNET BUZZED: Valentine’s Day bests, worsts and traditions
Buzzed is the State Hornet’s variety chat podcast featuring a rotating panel of hosts discussing all sorts of topics.
This episode features State Hornet alumna Lauren Vannucci, author of dating and lifestyle column “The Lo-Down,” alongside opinion editor Magaly Muñoz, audience engagement editor Anila Lijo and podcast staffer Rose Vega as the gang talks Valentine’s Day and dating, their plans and traditions for the holiday, what they dislike about the holiday and the culture surrounding it, Valentine’s Day ‘horror stories’ and more.
Music: Open those Bright Eyes by Kevin Macleod
