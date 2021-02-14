STATE HORNET BUZZED: Valentine’s Day bests, worsts and traditions

Lauren Vannucci writes a lifestyle and dating column called “The Lo-Down” for The State Hornet. She is a graduating senior majoring in journalism and was previously a part of the Panhellenic sorority Gamma Phi Beta, serving many positions including public relations vice president for Gamma Phi Beta and philanthropy vice president for the Panhellenic Sorority Council. After graduation, she will continue to intern for Future Beauty Labs and wants to work in the beauty industry to pursue writing for a beauty publication.