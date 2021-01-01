Flexibility, strength, delivery: How 3 Black-owned restaurants are surviving the pandemic

Inspired by being unable to find good vegan alternatives, Jaeda Barnes created Good Vibes Vegan Cafe and Herbs to share her cooking with the vegan community. Good Vibes Vegan Cafe serves its food by taking preorders and delivering it to customers on the weekends.



“I was inspired by being a vegan and not being able to eat really tasty food that tasted like the nostalgic foods that I grew up on,” Barnes said. “So we created something for ourselves.”



As the business idea came about, so did COVID-19, ultimately not allowing Barnes to open her original idea for a restaurant in April 2020. Although the pandemic put a strain on opening the business, it didn’t stop Barnes from getting her vegan food out to the community by renting out ghost kitchens, kitchens to cook food strictly for weekend deliveries.



Barnes primarily sells soul food, but with a twist. Although she does traditional soul meals, like her Thanksgiving-themed meal, consisting of her vegan turkey - a combination of wheat protein and seasoned soy - mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, and coleslaw. She also does meals such as spaghetti, meatloaf, beef stroganoff, and others.



“We say vegan with a soul food twist, meaning that it’s made with so much love, soul, and good vibes, things like that,” Barnes said. “So it’s comfort food, good rich nostalgic food made with love.”



Barnes said she has learned through her food that her passion is to serve people, and with that, she also goes out monthly to serve the homeless community in Sacramento, cooking anywhere from 100 to 150 restaurant-quality meals.



“At least once each month we will cook or take hygiene items out to the homeless community,” Barnes said. “We fill up our van with hygiene items for our homeless community and me and my husband will get in the van and distribute the items...we cook up the same exact meal for them and will serve it to them hot or we’ll bring them brand new items for themselves. So that’s also something that we take pride in doing.”