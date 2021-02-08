PODCAST: 3 dorm residents test positive for COVID-19, vaccine timeline updates
February 8, 2021
With the semester firmly underway, podcast editor Robbie Pierce reads through the biggest stories from the last week, including three dorm residents testing positive for COVID-19 and updates from administration on vaccine distribution, on this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod
Show Notes:
3 Sac State dorm residents test positive for COVID-19
Sac State residents will not be tested for COVID-19 weekly
COVID-19 vaccination of Sac State faculty uncertain due to shortage in county
FAQ: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine at Sac State
ASI seeking out potential candidates to run for student government
Black History Month: 7 virtual, socially-distanced events in Sacramento
