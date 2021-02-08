PODCAST: 3 dorm residents test positive for COVID-19, vaccine timeline updates

Rahul Lal

Robbie Pierce
February 8, 2021

With the semester firmly underway, podcast editor Robbie Pierce reads through the biggest stories from the last week, including three dorm residents testing positive for COVID-19 and updates from administration on vaccine distribution, on this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.


Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod

Show Notes:
3 Sac State dorm residents test positive for COVID-19

Sac State residents will not be tested for COVID-19 weekly

COVID-19 vaccination of Sac State faculty uncertain due to shortage in county

FAQ: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine at Sac State

ASI seeking out potential candidates to run for student government

Black History Month: 7 virtual, socially-distanced events in Sacramento

Opinion Section