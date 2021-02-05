Black History Month: 7 virtual, socially-distanced events in Sacramento

The Pan-African flag is made up of red, black and green stripes; the Black Power movement is symbolized by a fist. Several virtual events will be held in February to celebrate Black History Month.

All throughout February, Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black culture and honor its influence in America. Though the pandemic has postponed many social gatherings, here are seven events you can attend to commemorate Black History Month from home or from a social distance.

Black History Movie Mondays with Monet

Mone’t Ha-Sidi, founder of Black Arts Matter in Sacramento, will be hosting a virtual movie night every Monday during the month of February. “Black Panther,” “The Color Purple,” “Malcom X” and “Get Out” are all scheduled to show at 7 p.m. The Zoom waiting room will open at 6:30 p.m. for anyone wanting to chat and meet new people. Direct message Ha-Sidi via Instagram for the Zoom access code and any further questions.

Black History Month Pop Up Shop at Savvy House Coffee Bar

On February 6, the Savvy House Coffee Bar will be holding a Black History Month pop-up shop in Elk Grove. The business invites everyone to stop by for books, apparel, discussions and more. The event will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Join them to support Black culture and local businesses. Everyone will be practicing social distancing, so make sure to bring a mask.

Community Bonfire Hosted by Black Lives Matter

Also on February 6, Black Lives Matter Sacramento invites allies and community members to join them for a community bonfire to cleanse themselves of last year’s traumas and police brutality attacks. The event will require everyone to practice social distancing. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park. The group encourages visitors to bring something to burn.

Let’s Build With Conci8us

Cooper-Woodson College at Sacramento State will be offering a free and open to all discussion with DeWayne LaMont, also known as Conci8us, on February 16. Conci8us is a rapper, speaker and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Stay Conci8us, a group of people dedicated to empowering the world. Join Conci8us and the CWC via Zoom at 12 p.m.

Movie Night with Sac State BSU

The CSUS Black Student Union will be hosting a movie night in honor of Black History Month on February 18. They will be showing “BlacKkKlansman” via Zoom for all members and allies. Send a direct message to Sac State BSU via Instagram to receive the Zoom link and any other information.

California Conversations: Black History Month

On February 18, the California Museum will be hosting an interactive discussion on “Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells,” a book written by Ida B. Wells’ great-granddaughter Michelle Duster. The hour-long event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be free for all museum members. The first 100 attendees who register by 5 p.m. on February 17 will also receive free admission to the event. Any other attendees will be required to pay $5 to attend the event. Visit the California Museum’s website to register and find more information on the event.

BSFA Panel with Sac State BSU

As another part of its series of Black History Month events, the CSUS Black Student Union will also be hosting an engaging conversation with the Black Staff and Faculty Association on February 25. Both Sac State BSU and BSFA will be answering any questions members and allies may have regarding Black History Month. For more information, contact Sac State BSU via Instagram.