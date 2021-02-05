3 Sac State dorm residents test positive for COVID-19

American+River+Courtyard+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+2%2C+2021.+Three+Sacramento+State+residents+tested+positive+for+COVID-19+after+moving+into+the+residence+halls+Jan.+24%2C+according+to+Student+Affairs+and+University+Housing+Services+officials.+

Madelaine Church

American River Courtyard on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2021. Three Sacramento State residents tested positive for COVID-19 after moving into the residence halls Jan. 24, according to Student Affairs and University Housing Services officials.

Erick Salgado
February 5, 2021

Three Sacramento State residents tested positive for COVID-19 after moving into the residence halls Jan. 24, according to Student Affairs and University Housing Services officials.

In a joint response Tuesday to an inquiry by The State Hornet, Interim Executive Director of University Housing Services Samuel Jones and Vice President of Student Affairs Ed Mills said COVID-19 tests were mandatory for students returning to the Sac State residence halls. 

Students who test positive are placed into quarantine as housing services work with Sac State’s health center.

RELATED: Sac State residents will not be tested for COVID-19 weekly

“Our protocols are the same as in the fall. The students are placed into quarantine/isolation while working with our Health Center,” Jones and Mills said. 

Student residents who test positive are relocated to a temporary space and provided information on whom to contact if they have concerns.

Jones and Mills said that health professionals at Sac State conduct contact tracing for students who test positive and make “individual decisions about quarantine for others who may have been exposed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Related Stories
The Sac State IIPP COVID-19 Safety Plan protocols for students and faculty on campus are assembled to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 infection, but cannot guarantee that the spread of the infection will not occur. Graphic made in Canva by Jenna Cooper and Emmely Ramirez.
Sac State COVID-19 protocol, unmasked
Rachel McMichael, nurse practitioner at the WELL, verifies the identity of Rica Co, second semester nursing student, before injecting her with the COVID-19 vaccine in the Brown Bag room in the Union on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sac State is following Sacramento County’s vaccination phases to determine which members of the community will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
FAQ: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine at Sac State
Nursing student Carmel Stewart receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Brown Bag Room of the University Union on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sacramento State began its first rounds of vaccinations Thursday.
Sac State administers its first vaccine doses at University Union clinic