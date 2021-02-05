3 Sac State dorm residents test positive for COVID-19

American River Courtyard on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2021. Three Sacramento State residents tested positive for COVID-19 after moving into the residence halls Jan. 24, according to Student Affairs and University Housing Services officials.

In a joint response Tuesday to an inquiry by The State Hornet, Interim Executive Director of University Housing Services Samuel Jones and Vice President of Student Affairs Ed Mills said COVID-19 tests were mandatory for students returning to the Sac State residence halls.

Students who test positive are placed into quarantine as housing services work with Sac State’s health center.

“Our protocols are the same as in the fall. The students are placed into quarantine/isolation while working with our Health Center,” Jones and Mills said.

Student residents who test positive are relocated to a temporary space and provided information on whom to contact if they have concerns.

Jones and Mills said that health professionals at Sac State conduct contact tracing for students who test positive and make “individual decisions about quarantine for others who may have been exposed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.