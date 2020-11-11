SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Sac State women’s basketball newcomer’s favorite pro players, memories and potatoes

Jazmin Carrasco, center, during practice at Hornet Stadium. This week on State Hornet Sports Spotlight, the Ventura native and community college success story discusses her love for and journey through the sport of basketball.

This week on The State Hornet Sports Spotlight, Jason Gallardo goes one-on-one with Sacramento State women’s basketball newcomer Jazmin Carrasco about how her favorite basketball player the late Kobe Bryant inspired her, how she got into the sport, her experience playing community college ball, what she misses about her hometown of Ventura, what her top five favorite potato dishes are and more.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

Show notes:

Jazmin’s Twitter

Jazmin’s Instagram