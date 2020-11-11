SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Sac State women’s basketball newcomer’s favorite pro players, memories and potatoes
This week on The State Hornet Sports Spotlight, Jason Gallardo goes one-on-one with Sacramento State women’s basketball newcomer Jazmin Carrasco about how her favorite basketball player the late Kobe Bryant inspired her, how she got into the sport, her experience playing community college ball, what she misses about her hometown of Ventura, what her top five favorite potato dishes are and more.
Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod
Show notes:
