STATE HORNET NEWS: 8 students quarantined, spring football canceled and voting information
October 19, 2020
On this edition of State Hornet News, spring football is canceled, the election is 15 days away, eight students were quarantined in American River Courtyard and other stories from the State Hornet newsroom.
