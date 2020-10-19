STATE HORNET NEWS: 8 students quarantined, spring football canceled and voting information

On this edition of State Hornet News, spring football is canceled, the election is 15 days away, eight students were quarantined in American River Courtyard and other stories from the State Hornet newsroom.

