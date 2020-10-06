VIDEO: CSU Board of Trustees explains $1.4 billion surplus, ethnic studies implementation
The CSU Board of Trustees met for the first time this academic year Sept. 20 to Sept. 23 to address issues regarding layoffs, ethnic studies and affirmative action.
The board explained where its $1.4 billion reserve found in an audit last year was allocated, clarified its stance on Proposition 16 and addressed concerns regarding the implementation process of a new ethnic studies requirement for all CSU students.
