VIDEO: Voter FAQ: Registering to vote, early voting and more questions answered

The State Hornet begins its election coverage with answers to common voter questions. Broadcast editor Ian Ratliff explains how to register to vote, how to check voter registration, the deadline to register to vote, how to request a new ballot and what to do if you miss the deadline to register.

Helpful links

Voter registration: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Check voter status: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/

Early voting: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/

Tracking your ballot: https://ballottrax.net/voter/

List of county elections offices: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices