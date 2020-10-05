Sac State’s WAPs stolen from Parking Structure V

No need to buy a phone for pictures of these WAPs. IRT installed the wireless access points in the corners of Parking Structure V, some of them attached on top of the emergency phones by the staircases and elevators as seen here on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A 47-year-old man stole two WAPs from Parking Structure V on the morning of Sept. 10, according to Sacramento State Police.

WAP, an acronym made popular by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP,” in this case does not refer to a reproductive organ, but rather equipment that helps students be productive: wireless access points.

While records don’t make clear exactly how the man swiped the WAPs like a credit card, Sac State PD crime logs report that the theft occurred between 9:53 and 9:55 a.m. The theft was originally reported as someone tampering with electrical equipment.

According to the crime logs, police made contact with the man, and after running a records check, they found he had a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest. Officer Matthew Light arrested the man and booked him into Sacramento County Main Jail.

According to Sac State Information Resources & Technology, both wireless access points were replaced the next day. IRT also added that this week, Facilities Management staff is working on securing the equipment to prevent future thefts.

WAPs are common networking hardware that allow wireless devices like cell phones and laptops to connect to a wired network.

Multiple WAPs are installed at the corners of Parking Structure V. IRT said that since there are other WAPs, the crime did not interrupt services.

IRT reported the stolen wireless access points were “8 years old and can be purchased from the internet for $139 to $200,” specifically, two Aruba 215 WAPs.

IRT installed the WAPs in March so that students could access the drive-in Wi-Fi service. According to IRT’s website, the drive-in Wi-Fi is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not require a parking permit, making the service certified free, five days a week.

Psychology student Ashly Apeah said she has internet access at home but uses the campus’ drive-in Wi-Fi for the quieter environment. She said Sac State should extend the time internet access is available.

“There’s a lot of people like I do who work during the day still, and then just have to do the homework at night,” Apeah said. “It would be more ideal to come here at night to do homework and have a reliable Wi-Fi source, and I just feel like it’d be more convenient for a longer period of time.”

For now, students can park their big Mack trucks in Parking Structure V and use the WAPs, no bucket or mop required.

(You can’t actually fit a big Mack truck into Parking Structure V.)