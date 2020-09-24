CRIME MAP: Two non-violent crimes at Sac State. That’s it.

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending Sept. 19, making it the week with the lowest crime rate so far this semester.

One of the crimes was a report of theft, and the other was a report of tampering with car parts. No arrests were reported in connection with either case.

In the third week of school in fall 2019, 16 crimes were reported. That week, there were five reports of hit and runs with property damage only and four reports of theft, according to Sac State PD crime logs.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Report of Theft

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Sept. 14, 2020 at 9:32 a.m.

Description: Two wireless access points were stolen from Parking Structure V. Occurred on Sept. 10, 2020 between 9:53 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.

Status: Case Closed

Removing/Tampering with Vehicle Parts

Location: Lot 6

Reported on: Sept. 15, 2020 at 4:27 p.m.

Description: Victim reported damaged weather stripping to his vehicle window. Occurred between Sept. 14 at 3:45 p.m. and Sept. 15 at 12:30 a.m.

Status: Case Closed