PHOTOS: Sac State track and field team members show their creative side
The team competed with Halloween costume themes
October 31, 2020
While the football team was conditioning, the Sacramento State track and field team piled into the Hornet Stadium bleachers for a Halloween costume contest laughing and joking on Friday.
Each section on the track team coordinated their costumes – women sprinters as cheetah girls, men sprinters as ‘80s aerobics class attendees, throwers as everyday heroes and superheroes and jumpers as cavemen and cavewomen.
“The kids have been training hard and we wanted to do something fun,” said Kenny McDaniel, director of Sac State track and field. “That is one of the philosophies that we have a part of the program. We always want to do something outside the box.”
Story continues below photos.
The costume contest was judged by the coaches, who were also in costume. The women sprinters won first place, followed by the women distance runners, then the jumpers, then men sprinters and throwers.
“My favorite thing was definitely being together because we haven’t been together,” said Rachel Victor, distance runner. “It was fun to work together on something and it’s going to be good memories.”
