PHOTOS: Sac State track and field team members show their creative side

Kyle Lillie, throws coach, dressed as Batman, poses for a photo at the track and field Halloween costume contest at Hornet Stadium Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The throwers and Coach Lillie dressed as superheroes and everyday heroes.

While the football team was conditioning, the Sacramento State track and field team piled into the Hornet Stadium bleachers for a Halloween costume contest laughing and joking on Friday.

Each section on the track team coordinated their costumes – women sprinters as cheetah girls, men sprinters as ‘80s aerobics class attendees, throwers as everyday heroes and superheroes and jumpers as cavemen and cavewomen.

“The kids have been training hard and we wanted to do something fun,” said Kenny McDaniel, director of Sac State track and field. “That is one of the philosophies that we have a part of the program. We always want to do something outside the box.”

Story continues below photos.

Gallery | 13 Photos Sara Nevis The athletes pose for a photo at the Sac State track and field Halloween costume contest at the Hornet Stadium Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. This was the first time this season the whole team has been able to come together.

The costume contest was judged by the coaches, who were also in costume. The women sprinters won first place, followed by the women distance runners, then the jumpers, then men sprinters and throwers.

“My favorite thing was definitely being together because we haven’t been together,” said Rachel Victor, distance runner. “It was fun to work together on something and it’s going to be good memories.”

VIDEO: Track and field team holds Halloween costume contest