CSU Chancellor to answer students’ back-to-school questions live Wednesday

CalMatters to host Tim White to talk pandemic, fall semester

Madeleine Beck, Erick Salgado, and Mercy Sosa
August 18, 2020

California State University Chancellor Timothy White addressed students’ questions about the fall semester and their return to school during a pandemic at a virtual town hall Wednesday at noon hosted by CalMatters.

View the State Hornet’s live Twitter coverage below: