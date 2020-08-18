CSU Chancellor to answer students’ back-to-school questions live Wednesday
CalMatters to host Tim White to talk pandemic, fall semester
August 18, 2020
California State University Chancellor Timothy White addressed students’ questions about the fall semester and their return to school during a pandemic at a virtual town hall Wednesday at noon hosted by CalMatters.
View the State Hornet’s live Twitter coverage below:
Tim White Fall Return Q&A – Curated tweets by TheStateHornet
View our comment policy here