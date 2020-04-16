Live from home, it’s almost everyone

Multiple celebrities go live on Instagram at the same time on Tuesday, March 24. Instagram Lives provide people the opportunity to interact with friends and fans while showing on a live video. Screenshot via Instagram.

Celebrities, they’re just like us, at home bored, as we shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus and, just like us, they’re ramping up social media use.

With concerts and award shows getting postponed, major artists have been doing live concerts from the comfort of their living rooms. Some have been for fundraisers, but others are doing it for fun.

Lady Gaga put together the event “One World Together at Home” that will take place all day Saturday on ABC, YouTube and Twitter. The star studded lineup includes Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

On March 28, the streaming platform Twitch held a Stream Aid to raise money for the World Health Organization. Over $2 million was raised during the stream where artists performed two or three songs live from their home.

Story continues below Photo.

Instagram Live has become more popular since the shelter-in-place orders were enacted.

Through the Instagram Live feature celebrities can also bring on guests to go live with them, answer questions and other things. It is an easy way for fans to interact with them on a more personal level.

Sacramento State kinesiology major Nashedah Mu’min has been watching famous people on Instagram Live in her free time. She thinks it is a great idea.

“It’s something to laugh at and something different to do,” Mu’min said via text message. “They live with you at that moment.”

Mu’min said she has mainly been watching rappers Tory Lanez and Saweetie who regularly go live. Tory Lanez has gained over 2 million followers on Instagram in three weeks because of his lives.

“It’s so fun watching them have fun with nothing and really seeing their personalities,” Mu’min said. “It’s great because we don’t have to pay for a concert, we all really chillin (and) having a good time.”

Celebrities have gotten creative with what they do on lives other than just the normal question and answer with fans.

The band 5 Seconds of Summer promoted their new album “CALM” on Instagram Live when it came out on March 27. Calum Hood, the band’s bass player, played their album on a speaker on the band’s account and went live with the other three members throughout the tracklist.

Story continues below photo.

Singer Charli XCX announced in a Zoom meeting on April 6 that she will be releasing an album that she made while at home. She conducted many Zoom meetings with her fans on Twitter during the week leading up to the announcement.

“I find it creative in a way. Some celebrities are using their platforms for good and bring awareness to things,” said Sac State communication major Mikayla Furrow. “Others like Melissa (Villasenor) has been doing her stand-up comedy and videos of her other hobbies to help keep people busy.”

The ability to go live has given celebrities opportunities to create new connections with their fans. We all need something to do so look out for Instagram Lives or streams. Everyone will probably keep doing them.