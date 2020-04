This week on Brooke’s UhlenBops, host Brooke Uhlenhop and copy editor Jordan Silva-Benham discuss the latter’s love of the best of the Early-2000s-Alternative-Bands-That-Start-With-‘The,’ The Strokes, who released “The New Abnormal,” their first studio album in seven years, April 10.

Music: “Lollipop” by Alex Beroza