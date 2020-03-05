These 9 locations offer discounts for Sac State students

Being a student at Sacramento State offers several perks around Sacramento. A variety of different businesses offer discounts to students with a valid student ID.



Check out our map of nine locations that offer Sac State students the most bang for their buck.

FOOD

Raley’s, located at 2075 Fair Oaks Blvd., is a family-owned supermarket with a hot bar, salad bar, juice bar and deli located just one mile away from campus. . By signing up in store or online for a “Something Extra” account and verifying a student ID, students will receive 10% off of every purchase.

Zocalo is in the University Village less than two miles away from campus at 466 Howe Ave. It is an upscale Mexican restaurant known for their baja fish tacos and Zocalo margaritas. Students must show student ID to receive 10% off.

Chick-Fil-A, a student favorite, is located at 2101 Alta Arden Expy. They offer one free drink with a valid student ID.

BEAUTY

Drybar is also located in the University Village at 480 Howe Ave. . They offer a 10% student discount on all services and products when registered through UniDays.e. Drybar offers blowout services, sells hot tools and other hair products.

Pamper Nail Spa is located at 5530 H Street, less than a mile away from Sac State’s campus. They offer a variety of different services including manicures, pedicures, waxing and facials. Pamper Nail Spa offers students 5% off.

ART AND ENTERTAINMENT

Enchambered Escape room at 2230 Arden Way offers students $5 off with a valid student ID. Enchambered Escape is a mystery game where players are given one hour to find the clues and crack the codes to escape the room.

Crocker Art Museum is an art museum located at 216 O Street Sacramento, CA 95814. It offers students a discounted price of $8 with a valid student ID, compared to its normal price of $12. The Crocker Art Museum is known for their California art, renowned European drawings and ceramics, and their education center.

SHOPPING

Madewell is located inside the Arden Fair Mall and offers students 15% off when a valid student ID is shown in stores only. Madewell is known for everything denim, as well as shoes, bags, dresses, and more.

Forever 21 has a 10% student discount when you register through Student Beans. It will then give you a unique code every time you check out.