BROOKE’S UHLENBOPS S1E2: ‘American Idiot’ is the only Green Day album

Graphic made using Canva, Picrew

Brooke Uhlenhop and Robbie Pierce
March 13, 2020

On this episode of Brooke’s UhlenBops with Brooke Uhlenhop, podcast editor Robbie Pierce joins Uhlenhop to talk about one of their favorite albums, “American Idiot” by Green Day. 

The two also tell stories of how Uhlenhop hyped herself up for high school water polo, the time Pierce encountered a biker gang, whether Led Zeppelin stole the Stairway to Heaven riff and more.

Music: Lollipop by Alex Beroza