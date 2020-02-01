Sac State men’s basketball team protects the Nest
The Hornets are perfect at home with a 8-0 record
February 1, 2020
The Sac State men’s basketball team is currently 8-0 at the Nest for the first time since the 1961-62 season according to Sac State Athletics.
Built in 1955, the Nest is the smallest arena in the Big Sky Conference holding just over 1000 people.
The State Hornet sat down with four seniors to discuss what the Nest means to them and the importance of protecting their home court.
Sac State will face off against first place Eastern Washington in the Nest on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
