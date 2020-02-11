HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Our online news broadcast debut

Sac State students’ semester goals, pop-up pantry, softball

Back to Article
Back to Article

HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Our online news broadcast debut

Kelly Kiernan and Kayla Brown
February 11, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The State Hornet is bringing biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our first broadcast includes student’s semester goals, issues with the Iowa Caucus, a weekend sports recap, baseball preview, the ASI Pop-Up Pantry and more. 

RELATED: #SacStateSays: ‘What is your No.1 goal for the 2020 spring semester?’

RELATED: Sac State softball team finishes NorCal Kickoff tournament with 4-1 record

RELATED: Idaho State defeats Sac State women’s basketball team in wire-to-wire victory

RELATED: Consistency is key for Sac State baseball team entering new season

 