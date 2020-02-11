HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Our online news broadcast debut
Sac State students’ semester goals, pop-up pantry, softball
February 11, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The State Hornet is bringing biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our first broadcast includes student’s semester goals, issues with the Iowa Caucus, a weekend sports recap, baseball preview, the ASI Pop-Up Pantry and more.
RELATED: #SacStateSays: ‘What is your No.1 goal for the 2020 spring semester?’
RELATED: Sac State softball team finishes NorCal Kickoff tournament with 4-1 record
RELATED: Idaho State defeats Sac State women’s basketball team in wire-to-wire victory
RELATED: Consistency is key for Sac State baseball team entering new season
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.