Black Greek Comedy Night celebrates Black History Month

The first comedian of the night, Steph Sanders at the University Union at Sac State on Thursday, Feb. 20. Sanders joined four other comedians in the UNIQUE organization's Black Greek Comedy Showcase.

Sacramento State University’s UNIQUE Program held the Black Greek Comedy Showcase Thursday in the University Union Ballroom.

The showcase was hosted by Erik Clark and featured stand-up from LeLe Mason, Steph Sanders, Kanisha Buss and Kente Scott.

Clark said that this event was important to put on during Black History Month as each comedian represented a different fraternity that has a historically black background as well as figures who have contributed to black culture.

“Black comedy is a part of history also, we have some great Black comedians that have helped entertain us through times of segregation and through times of civil rights,” Clark said.

The night kicked off with a step dance that went into a “stroll” around the area from the fraternities before Clark took the stage as the first act of the night.

Comedian Steph Sanders said that comedy has been helpful for the Black community in times of discomfort.

“A lot of things going on in the world and in the community, we have a lot of pain, you need some laughter to overcome that pain,” Sanders said. “It gives us an opportunity, as comedians, to talk about that pain but in a funny way.”

LeLe Mason, who came out from Chicago for the performance spoke about the importance the event carried.

“I went to a historically black college or university,” Mason said. ” So I didn’t necessarily know that communities had to be created outside of my community until I got into the real world and understood how important it was to see people that look like you, that understand you, that just want to celebrate you in a world that usually doesn’t want to do that.”

Lele Mason was followed by Kanisha Buss, who explored the concept of womanhood.

The last act of the night was Kente Scott, he started his act talking about an experience he had with the police on his way over to the event.

Malik Anthony said that he was satisfied with the event.

“It was a good event, it was good to see the people that came out, the comedians that came out,” Anthony said. “We got some great laughs, it was a good turnout.”

For Buss, the importance of the night could be summed up by talking about the importance of laughter.

“We’re living in times right now where a lot of stuff is hard, a lot of stuff is sensitive,” Buss said. “People are dealing with a lot of stuff and right now, and anytime, comedy is the best medicine.”