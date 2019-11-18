VIDEO: Sac State students weigh in on fall fashion
November 18, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
With the cold weather of fall, the leaves change color and so does fashion at Sac State. The State Hornet went out to ask students what’s falling off the clothing racks and what’s jumping into their hands as the season changes.
We asked Sac State students what they expect to be a fashion trend this fall.
Watch the video above for more on Sac State student fall fashion expectations.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.