SPORTS PODCAST: A retrospective on a record-breaking Hornet football season

After a disappointing 2-8 season in 2018 and the firing of head coach Jody Sears, many people didn’t expect a lot from the Sac State football team and first-year head coach Troy Taylor. But the Hornets have had a record-breaking season and won the school’s first Big Sky Championship. They also earned a FCS playoff berth and a first round bye.

Join sports editor Shaun Holkko and football beat writer Mack Ervin III as they review the season and preview the FCS playoffs.

