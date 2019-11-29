SPORTS PODCAST: A retrospective on a record-breaking Hornet football season

Sac State senior defensive lineman Dariyn Choates pumps up his teammates before playing UC Davis on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Hornet Stadium. Choates had three tackles in the win.

Shaun Holkko

Mack Ervin III, Shaun Holkko, and Will Coburn
November 29, 2019

After a disappointing 2-8 season in 2018 and the firing of head coach Jody Sears, many people didn’t expect a lot from the Sac State football team and first-year head coach Troy Taylor. But the Hornets have had a record-breaking season and won the school’s first Big Sky Championship. They also earned a FCS playoff berth and a first round bye.

Join sports editor Shaun Holkko and football beat writer Mack Ervin III as they review the season and preview the FCS playoffs.

Music: Rumble by Bensound.com

