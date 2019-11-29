SPORTS PODCAST: A retrospective on a record-breaking Hornet football season
November 29, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After a disappointing 2-8 season in 2018 and the firing of head coach Jody Sears, many people didn’t expect a lot from the Sac State football team and first-year head coach Troy Taylor. But the Hornets have had a record-breaking season and won the school’s first Big Sky Championship. They also earned a FCS playoff berth and a first round bye.
Join sports editor Shaun Holkko and football beat writer Mack Ervin III as they review the season and preview the FCS playoffs.
Music: Rumble by Bensound.com
Love to have you on my podcast talk about hornet football….