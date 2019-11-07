SPORTS PODCAST: Sac State men’s basketball team previews upcoming season

SPORTS PODCAST: Sac State men’s basketball team previews upcoming season

The Sac State men's basketball team listens to head coach Brian Katz during a timeout on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Montana State 70-67 to improve its record to 14-14.

Andres Sanchez

Andres Sanchez

Andres Sanchez

Michael Wiggins, Shaun Holkko, and Will Coburn
November 7, 2019

The State Hornet’s men’s basketball beat writer Michael Wiggins interviews head coach Brian Katz and seniors, guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa and center Joshua Patton about the upcoming season.

Last season, the Hornets got eighth place out of 11 teams in the Big Sky Conference. On this episode, Katz, Mauriohooho-Le’afa and Patton share their strategies and goals for improving their standings this year. Mauriohooho-Le’afa and Patton also talk about their personal goals for their final season.

Music: Rumble by Bensound.com

