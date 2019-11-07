SPORTS PODCAST: Sac State men’s basketball team previews upcoming season

The State Hornet’s men’s basketball beat writer Michael Wiggins interviews head coach Brian Katz and seniors, guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa and center Joshua Patton about the upcoming season.

Last season, the Hornets got eighth place out of 11 teams in the Big Sky Conference. On this episode, Katz, Mauriohooho-Le’afa and Patton share their strategies and goals for improving their standings this year. Mauriohooho-Le’afa and Patton also talk about their personal goals for their final season.

Music: Rumble by Bensound.com