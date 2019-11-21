SPORTS PODCAST: What’s going on with Sac State’s Athletic Department budget?

Podcast editor Will Coburn and news editor Max Connor go over the unanswered questions about the Sac State Athletics Department budget. Earlier this semester, the University Budgetary Advisory Committee pointed out that the Sac State Athletics Department generates less revenue and relies more on university funds compared to other universities in Big Sky. In response, Sac State’s Athletics Department has hired an independent consultant to look at the issues the department faces.

Music: <<Rumble>> by Bensound.com