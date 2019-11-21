SPORTS PODCAST: What’s going on with Sac State’s Athletic Department budget?

Members of the Sac State football team walk off the field against Montana Saturday, Oct. 19 at Hornet Stadium. The Hornet Athletics department is the organization in the Big Sky that receives the largest amount of it's funding from its school's general fund.

Will Coburn, Max Connor, and Shaun Holkko
November 21, 2019

Podcast editor Will Coburn and news editor Max Connor go over the unanswered questions about the Sac State Athletics Department budget. Earlier this semester, the University Budgetary Advisory Committee pointed out that the Sac State Athletics Department generates less revenue and relies more on university funds compared to other universities in Big Sky. In response, Sac State’s Athletics Department has hired an independent consultant to look at the issues the department faces. 

Music: <<Rumble>> by Bensound.com

