SPORTS PODCAST: A fresh start for women’s basketball
October 29, 2019
Coach Bunky Harkleroad describes last year’s basketball season, which ended with a six-game losing streak, as a disappointment and breaks down what went wrong. Senior players Camariah King, Gabi Bade and Kennedy Nicholas go over their plans for the season and who to look out for on the court.
Music: Rumble by bensound.com
