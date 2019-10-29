SPORTS PODCAST: A fresh start for women’s basketball

Sac+State+junior+guard+Gabi+Bade+prepares+to+pass+during+a+71-62+loss+against+Eastern+Washington+Feb.+28+at+the+Nest.+The+women%27s+basketball+ball+team+will+open+their+2019-2020+season+Nov.+9+at+Nevada.
Back to Article
Back to Article

SPORTS PODCAST: A fresh start for women’s basketball

Sac State junior guard Gabi Bade prepares to pass during a 71-62 loss against Eastern Washington Feb. 28 at the Nest. The women's basketball ball team will open their 2019-2020 season Nov. 9 at Nevada.

Sac State junior guard Gabi Bade prepares to pass during a 71-62 loss against Eastern Washington Feb. 28 at the Nest. The women's basketball ball team will open their 2019-2020 season Nov. 9 at Nevada.

Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet

Sac State junior guard Gabi Bade prepares to pass during a 71-62 loss against Eastern Washington Feb. 28 at the Nest. The women's basketball ball team will open their 2019-2020 season Nov. 9 at Nevada.

Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet

Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet

Sac State junior guard Gabi Bade prepares to pass during a 71-62 loss against Eastern Washington Feb. 28 at the Nest. The women's basketball ball team will open their 2019-2020 season Nov. 9 at Nevada.

Richard Ivanowski and Will Coburn
October 29, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Coach Bunky Harkleroad describes last year’s basketball season, which ended with a six-game losing streak, as a disappointment and breaks down what went wrong. Senior players Camariah King, Gabi Bade and Kennedy Nicholas go over their plans for the season and who to look out for on the court.


Music: Rumble by bensound.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email