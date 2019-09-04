Sac State volleyball team unable to hold lead at UC Davis

The Sacramento State volleyball team opened a month-long 12-game road trip Tuesday night with a three-sets-to-one loss to rival team, the University of California, Davis Aggies.

Fresh off winning the Sac State Invitational Championship, the Hornets started off strong Tuesday, defeating UC Davis in the first set 25-20.

UC Davis posted the first points of the match, leading Sac State 6-3 early in the set. The Hornets ultimately fought back to secure the first set and gave the Aggies their first set loss of the 2019 season.

“The first set, we were aggressive, came out with a lot of intensity and were seeing the game well,” senior outside hitter Sarah Davis said.

Davis recorded 14 kills and four digs, leading the way in kills for the Hornets.

Sac State took the lead early in the second set but was unable to hold on. After a close back and forth struggle midway through, the Aggies took the lead and never looked back.

UC Davis went on a 6-1 run at the end of the set, locking in the win. The Hornets were unable to recover from the deficit, losing the second set 25-19.

“We started the match very strong, and the team was setting, passing and attacking well,” head coach Ruben Volta said. “But midway through that second set, we started to lose our confidence. UC Davis is a very good team and they began to play very well in front of their crowd.”

The Aggies rolled over Sac State in the next two sets, taking the third set 25-11 and the fourth and final set 25-14. UC Davis held the lead for the entire time during both sets.

Junior libero Paige Swinney led the team with 18 digs. Fellow juniors, outside hitter Macey Hayden and middle blocker Cianna Andrews each posted six kills. Andrews also recorded a team-high four blocks.

Sac State recorded 33 kills for the match, to the Aggies’ 58. The loss dropped the Hornets to a 2-2 overall record.

“Volleyball is all about energy and momentum, and I feel that we lost some of that energy after the first set,” Davis said. “It was a tough game, but we are excited to move deeper into the preseason and get the opportunity to compete against some high-level programs.”

The Hornets continue their month-long road trip in Honolulu, Hawaii where they will be competing in the Rainbow Wahine Invitational against the University of Hawaii, the University of Denver and Army.

Sac State begins the tournament Thursday at 7:45 p.m. against Denver.