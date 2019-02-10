The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

A+story+about+a+child+who+is+connected+to+a+serial+killer.+%28edit%29%0A
Back to Article
Back to Article

REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

A story about a child who is connected to a serial killer. (edit)

A story about a child who is connected to a serial killer. (edit)

The Prodigy film poster / Orion Pictures

A story about a child who is connected to a serial killer. (edit)

The Prodigy film poster / Orion Pictures

The Prodigy film poster / Orion Pictures

A story about a child who is connected to a serial killer. (edit)

Jose Fabian
February 9, 2019
Filed under Culture

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This review contains spoilers.

If you want to see how deep a mother’s love is in a movie that gives too much too soon, go watch “The Prodigy.”

The beginning jumps back and forth from a scene of a pregnant couple on their way to the hospital to deliver their child to a scene of what could possibly be the ending in a serial killer movie.

Through some extremely obvious parallels, the audience is let in on the fact that the newborn baby, Miles, and the killer have a connection.

“The Prodigy” let us in on the ‘why’ of Miles’ creepiness and psychopathic tendencies too early, and the movie is less interesting because of it. It does, thankfully, leave the mystery of how Miles and the serial killer are connected.

When Sarah, Miles’ mom, has newborn Miles in her arms, she tells him how they’ve been waiting so long to have him. It was then that I knew this kid was going to get away with more than he should.

I even thought the movie might take a “Rosemary’s Baby” turn where Sarah accepts her little monster. It’s this dynamic that kept me wondering what would be Sarah’s breaking point.

The majority of the movie is carried by Sarah, Miles’ mother played by Taylor Schilling, and Miles played by Jackson Robert Scott. It’s her decisions about what to do regarding Miles’ connection with the killer that drives the movie right up until its ending, and the filmmakers do a good enough job to invest you in her bad decisions. I know I was.

The movie uses a lot of dim lighting which often leads you to wonder if Miles is standing there in the next room.

Some of the shots were filmed as if someone was walking up from behind or as if you’re following the character’s footsteps down the stairs to create suspense as we aren’t sure just what Miles has planned yet.

Miles offers your general child psychopath killer character with the creepy staring, violence and unnerving behavior which makes every killer child movie even worth watching.

It’s his genius intellect that makes “The Prodigy” stand out. Its exciting in a horrifying way to see him manipulate everyone around him.

Overall rating: 6 out of 10.

“The Prodigy” doesn’t offer enough horror to support the lack of suspense. Narratively, we’re let in on too much too early and some scenes are predictable. The movie creates, at times, an atmosphere of comfort and love provided by Sarah against Miles’ creepiness. It’s unnerving to watch, but worth it.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    Sac State’s dance program patiently awaits accreditation

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    University Union’s Games Room set to reopen this semester

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    Project Rebound hosts screening of documentary ‘They Call Us Monsters’

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    Art department renovations on hold again, students frustrated yet hopeful

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Culture

    REVIEW: A$AP Rocky gives explosive performance at Golden 1 Center

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Culture

    Q&A: Sac State film professor Kathy Kasic returns from Antarctic expedition

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    Best food for your buck at Sac State

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Culture

    Miguel to headline Sacramento music festival Sol Blume

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    Comedians headline UNIQUE Programs’ first event of spring

  • REVIEW: ‘The Prodigy’ delivers unsubtle thriller horror about creepy killer child

    Campus

    Students share meanings, stories behind their tattoos

Navigate Right