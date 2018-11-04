The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sac State football loses to Weber State 26-14

Hornets remain winless in Big Sky Conference

Sac State quarterback Wyatt Clapper looks to pass the ball in the Hornets 41-14 loss to Portland State Saturday, Oct. 27.

Alex Daniels - The State Hornet

Alex Daniels - The State Hornet

Dominique Walker
November 3, 2018
Sacramento State’s football team lost on the road against Weber State University 26-14 and the team remains winless in the Big Sky Conference.

The Hornets offense struggled, only gaining a total of 191 yards.

The Hornet’s first touchdown came in the third quarter on a fumble recovery from senior linebacker Leonard Hazewood IV.

Sac State’s only offensive touchdown came with 58 seconds left in the game from third-string quarterback Hamish McClure.

Sophomore running back Elijah Dotson, who leads the team in rushing with 1,093 yards this season, only rushed for 35 yards this game, the lowest he has had all season.

Defensively, the Hornets allowed the least amount of points since the third week of the season, when they allowed Northern Colorado to score 25 points.

The Hornets run defense had its best game in conference allowing 162 rushing yards.

Sac State will look to get their first win in the conference next week against Northern Arizona in their last home game of the season Nov. 10.

