VIDEO: ‘Behind the Scenes’ – Episode One

Georgia Fiorenza

Georgia Fiorenza, PRMA member
October 18, 2018
The State Hornet follows sports editor Thomas Frey, staff writer Aaron Jackson and managing editor Emily Rabasto as they cover Sac State vs. Cal Poly at Hornet Stadium.

