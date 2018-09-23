Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

In the first game of Big Sky Conference play this season, Sacramento State traveled to No. 20 University of Montana and was defeated 41-34, making its record 2-2 on the year.

Out of 21 games played against Montana, The Hornets have only won one, which was in 2011.

However, they are winless at Montana in 12 attempts.

Both offenses combined for 725 total yards in the first half.

Sophomore running back Elijah Dotson led the way for Sac State and rushed for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns in the half. He finished with a career high of 234 yards.

Sac State led going into the third quarter 28-24, but offense could not continue their success in the second half, scoring a total of only nine points.

Senior quarterback Kevin Thomson threw for 259 yards on 10 completions with a touchdown to senior wide receiver Jaelin Ratliff, who had a total of 107 receiving yards.

Sac State’s defensive line struggled to halt Montana’s quarterback Dalton Sneed who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown but did damage on the ground as well, rushing for 206 yards and a season high of three touchdowns.

The defense allowed a season high of 351 rushing yards and 585 yards total against Montana.

The Hornets’ next game will be at home on Oct. 6 against Cal Poly.