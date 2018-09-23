The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

Hornets continue to get dominated by Grizzlies

Sacramento+State+sophomore+running+back+Elijah+Dotson+is+tackled+by+Rio+Strama+of+University+of+St.+Francis+%28IL%29+during+the+Hornets%27+first+home+game+of+the+season+on+Sept.+1%2C+2018.
Sacramento State sophomore running back Elijah Dotson is tackled by Rio Strama of University of St. Francis (IL) during the Hornets' first home game of the season on Sept. 1, 2018.

Sacramento State sophomore running back Elijah Dotson is tackled by Rio Strama of University of St. Francis (IL) during the Hornets' first home game of the season on Sept. 1, 2018.

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Sacramento State sophomore running back Elijah Dotson is tackled by Rio Strama of University of St. Francis (IL) during the Hornets' first home game of the season on Sept. 1, 2018.

Dominique Walker, Staff
September 22, 2018
Filed under Featured, Football, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the first game of Big Sky Conference play this season, Sacramento State traveled to No. 20 University of Montana and was defeated 41-34, making its record 2-2 on the year.

Out of 21 games played against Montana, The Hornets have only won one, which was in 2011.

However, they are winless at Montana in 12 attempts.

Both offenses combined for 725 total yards in the first half.

Sophomore running back Elijah Dotson led the way for Sac State and rushed for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns in the half. He finished with a career high of 234 yards.

Sac State led going into the third quarter 28-24, but offense could not continue their success in the second half, scoring a total of only nine points.

Senior quarterback Kevin Thomson threw for 259 yards on 10 completions with a touchdown to senior wide receiver Jaelin Ratliff, who had a total of 107 receiving yards.

Sac State’s defensive line struggled to halt Montana’s quarterback Dalton Sneed who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown but did damage on the ground as well, rushing for 206 yards and a season high of three touchdowns.

The defense allowed a season high of 351 rushing yards and 585 yards total against Montana.

The Hornets’ next game will be at home on Oct. 6 against Cal Poly.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Featured

    Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Featured

    GALLERY: Protesters clash outside statewide law enforcement expo

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Breaking News

    Sheriff’s deputy killed in Rancho Cordova shooting attended Sac State

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Breaking News

    Crash victim identified as Sac State student through social media

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Campus

    Black Lives Matter co-founder will speak on campus Tuesday

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Culture

    Sac State students and local artists display at RAW showcase

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Featured

    Medical abortions closer to being required at CSU campuses

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Featured

    Panel discusses updates on DACA from both city and state

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Campus

    ASI makes major change to Safe Rides program

  • Sac State loses in a shootout against Montana

    Campus

    New satellite campus provides access to capital connections