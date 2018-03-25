The student news site of Sacramento State University

Some call for Sac State to cancel banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police

Thomas Frey, News editor
March 24, 2018
Filed under News, Police And Fire

Some social media users are calling for an upcoming awards banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn to be canceled until the officers responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark are terminated.

The Sacramento Police Department has been under fire since Clark’s death on Sunday, as protesters took to the streets of downtown Sacramento Thursday and Friday, at times shutting down Interstate 5 and blocking access to the Golden 1 Center.

The Sac State College of Business Administration is planning to honor Hahn as its “Alumnus of the Year” at a banquet on May 9 in the University Union Ballroom.

The State Hornet will update this story as more information becomes available.

