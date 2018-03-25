Some call for Sac State to cancel banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police
March 24, 2018
Filed under News, Police And Fire
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Some social media users are calling for an upcoming awards banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn to be canceled until the officers responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark are terminated.
The Sacramento Police Department has been under fire since Clark’s death on Sunday, as protesters took to the streets of downtown Sacramento Thursday and Friday, at times shutting down Interstate 5 and blocking access to the Golden 1 Center.
The Sac State College of Business Administration is planning to honor Hahn as its “Alumnus of the Year” at a banquet on May 9 in the University Union Ballroom.
The State Hornet will update this story as more information becomes available.
We the people of Sacramento and Sacramento State Alumni are calling for Sac State to cancel their event to honor Sac Police @Chief_Hahn until the officers responsible for the murder of Stephon Clark are terminated from the SacPD. @sacstate #StephonClark #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/CSQSLJy1CU
— Jimmy Staxxx (@ListenToAaron) March 24, 2018
You really should cancel the event ,you just shot one . Unless there’s award for “who shot the last black man award “?
— Erin Williams (@erin_williams31) March 22, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.